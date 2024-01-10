PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector and Midland counties are currently paying some of the highest in the state. Some good news though, as Texas is seeing prices more than 40 cents lower than the national average.

Right now, the average for a gallon of gas is $2.80 in Ector County and $2.79 in Midland. Howard County is 10 cents less than that, at $2.69 per gallon.

A big factor in gas prices is the current state of oil, with a barrel of crude sitting at $72.53. That’s more up two cents from when the markets opened, according to Bloomberg.

There are currently 311 rigs up and running in the Permian Basin, which is down 20% from last year. The majority of rigs are drilling for oil.