PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Local gas prices are continuing to rise, now on par with the highest prices across the state of Texas. Experts do not expect prices to go back down with the end of the holiday season.

Taking a look at the numbers, drivers in Ector, Midland, and Andrews are seeing prices around $2.85 per gallon. In Howard County, gas prices are slightly lower, with the average coming in at $2.78 a gallon.

Looking at local oil prices, a barrel of crude is currently hovering at just over $70. Bloomberg Energy says that’s down 35 cents since markets opened.

There are more rigs up and running across the Permian Basin since last count. Right now, there are 399 active rigs. While that number is up from the previous count, the number is down 20% from this time last year.

Meanwhile, a new report says the price of copper could see a 75% rise in the next two years. Experts say reasons include lack of supply, as well as copper demand increasing.