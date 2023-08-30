PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – We are taking a look at some of the new laws that will be going into effect September 1, which will impact the oil and gas industry.

House Bill 33, or the Texas Energy Independence Act, is one of those bills. Blocking state officials or companies from working with the federal government on any oil and gas regulations, which the Bill’s author says is a win for West Texas.

“The Texas Energy Independence Act means a great deal for West Texas because it says that any time there’s federal overreach where the federal government is trying to curtail oil and gas productions, something that we do very well here in the Permian Basin, the state of Texas is not going to use any of its resources to basically be an accomplice to those efforts so it allows the Permian Basin to continue to do what it does very well very safely, very efficiently without any unnecessary federal overreach,” said State Representative Brooks Landgraf.

This is in addition to the Energy Choice Act, which bans local governments from banning or limiting access to gas, diesel, or any other fuel source.

“Senate Bill 1017, all it does is ensure that consumers have the ability and freedom to choose whatever type of engine they want so if anyone wants to drive EVs they can if you want to drive a gasoline power vehicle you can some cities have started saying you can’t have gasoline powered vehicles and this bill basically says we’re going to have one rule when it comes to that across the state and it’s that consumers get to pick what they drive,” continued Landgraf.