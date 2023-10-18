ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- There is no oil and natural gas producing region in the world like the Permian Basin, which has been a mainstay of U.S. production since the 1920s. Over the decades, industry experts have thought that oil in the region has run dry, or would soon, but new technology has, repeatedly, kept the Basin booming.

As such, the area has long hosted the Permian Basin International Oil Show dedicated to showcasing the trends and advancements that are driving the nation to record production and energy independence. It’s a three-day gathering of producers, service companies, investors, and innovators, where ideas are exchanged, and deals are born and serves as an international marketplace, where hundreds of booths and exhibitors fill the Ector County Coliseum.

“We’re so excited about this year’s show we’ve got over 750 exhibitors from all over the country, all over the world- we’ve got over 25,000 attendees, yesterday and today has just been packed and you know for the last five to seven years, the Permian Basin has become the place for our entire industry…99% of our major innovations of our industry are happening within 150 miles of the Ector County Coliseum. in the last 5-7 years and we’ve got just a tremendous of all that technology and innovation here at this year’s show,” said 2023 International Oil Show President, Larry Richards.

Those participating in the show said they enjoy making connections and appreciate having a platform to showcase their technology and ideas to industry leaders.

It’s not just oil and gas companies that benefit from the show, economists say it’s an event that is vital to the local economy too, with hotel rooms booked months, if not years in advance.

“We’re so thankful to the city of Odessa and Ector County and all the support we get from the local companies. The oil and gas companies and the services companies allow all their people to come here…all these manufacturers and technology companies that spend…hundreds of thousands of dollars to ship their equipment from all over the United States to be here in Odessa so attendees can actually put their hands on it, ask questions about it, and see what they’re facing in a real environment. We’re proud to be a part of it and we’re proud of the impact it has on the community,” Richards said.

The show runs through Thursday and is expected to return again in 2025.