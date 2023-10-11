MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today is day 27 of an auto worker strike that is beginning to impact mechanics and garages across Texas by making much needed auto parts harder to come by.

The president of the Midland Odessa Transportation Alliance, James Beauchamp, said the problem may only get worse, which could put a serious dent in your pocketbook if your vehicle can’t be repaired and needs to be replaced.

“Auto supply…you’ll see some impact to inventories and…that could grow. You already have pretty expensive car prices, last year, the suggested car price was over the manufacturer’s suggested (price). This year, that’s come down a little bit but by the same token, it’s still pretty elevated. You have really high interest rates but then if you constrain your supply of available vehicles, that’s gonna drive up prices even more,” he said.

A continued strike could affect both the new and used car market, additionally, analysts said car makers may have to pull customer incentives as their inventory begins to dwindle, which could make it hard for consumers to make a purchase.