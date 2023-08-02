PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After months of weather advisories, one economist says the U.S. could see about one third of economic potential growth reduced over the next 100 years due to the heat today.

“We find that a one degree increase in the average summer temperature reduces the economic output by 0.2%. So if you get a couple of degrees that stuff starts adding up real fast,” said Christopher Clarke, an economist.

Studies during the Texas wide heat wave have shown labor intensive industries, such as construction and agriculture, see the largest drop in productivity. Outdoor restaurants also see a decline in business as more people opt to eat in the air conditioning.

Experts say there are two industries who are actually seeing more activity now, especially here in Texas.

“The oil and gas and the utilities sectors are two of the sectors that actually benefit from higher temperatures. The whole country is going to be using utilities more,” continued Clarke.

But this all comes at a cost, like at the gas pump, where prices have been making large jumps over the past week. However, the cost is still down compared to last year. But experts say come December, that may change, factoring in the heat.

“The price of oil is up, but also heat induced refinery issues have led to less gasoline production,” says Patrick De Haan, the GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis.

Looking at prices locally, a barrel of crude oil sits at $79.55. Bloomberg says that’s down more than a dollar from this morning.

As far as gas prices, our area is paying some of the lowest in Texas. With the average in Ector County coming in at $3.42, while Midlanders are seeing that average at just 2 cents more.

Another thing that could raise prices: a lawsuit.

Some senators are asking for the Biden Administration to sue big oil, saying industry leaders, like Exxon and Shell are breaking federal laws.

“It certainly could have a chilling impact on all the companies investing in something that politicians are going after. I mean, we’ve seen politicians trying to weigh in on this situation, but, even the Biden administration has seemed to back off its attacks on the oil sector,” continued Haan.

Meanwhile, some drivers are ditching gas-guzzling cars altogether. Ford says they are ramping up production of their EV trucks, in hopes of slashing prices.