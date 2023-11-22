PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – According to new energy information administration data, last week’s drop in gas demand and oil prices has pushed gas prices into their current sweet spot.

Experts say that gas consumption is up this week as drivers hit the road for Turkey Day.

“Fairly good time to hit the road. Gas prices hit their lowest since January. The national average is seeing its longest decline since the summer of last year,” said the GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick De Haan. “Interestingly enough, 41% of Americans preparing to hit the road for Thanksgiving. GasBuddy data out this morning showed about a 7% increase on Monday gasoline consumption compared to the prior Monday. So a lot of Americans are getting out on the road already.”

GasBuddy is predicting Americans could end up saving more than $1 billion in holiday travel this year.

Here in West Texas, Ector County is paying some of the lowest in the state, with an average of $2.74 per gallon. Midlanders are paying slightly more at $2.85, Andrews County prices are sitting at $2.81. While in Howard County, that number is down to $2.75.

A large part of that drop is due to the drop in oil prices.

Currently, a barrel of crude is sitting at $74,57, which is down more than $3 from when markets opened this morning, according to Bloomberg.

Right now, there are 311 rigs up and running in the Permian Basin. That’s down 21% from this time last year.