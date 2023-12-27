PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – According to Bloomberg, oil prices are sitting at $73.86, four dollars less than what prices were at the end of November.

Rig counts are also trending down, with 307 operating in the Permian Basin, 45% less than this time last year.

However, gas prices in the Basin seem to be trending back up slightly.

According to AAA Texas, the average for a gallon of gas in Ector County is sitting at $2.87 while Midland County is seeing $2.91 per gallon. Howard County is at $2.88, and Andrews County is sitting at $2.85 per gallon, on average.

With more than 115 million drivers expected on the roads this holiday season, from December 23rd to January 1st, many have been keeping an eye on gas prices…including the Biden Administration as the 2024 election season nears.

“They’re laser focused on gasoline prices and, I think, they’re gonna be laser focused on gasoline prices in battleground states. Places like Arizona, maybe Colorado, Nevada or whatever,” said OPIS head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza.

The debate over gas prices and foreign oil dependency comes as the Department of Energy announced on Tuesday that it is purchasing three million barrels of oil to replenish its strategic petroleum reserve.

Republicans like Vivek Ramaswamy, meanwhile, continue to push for energy independence.

“Yes, we will fight our national debt with a clear deliverable plan selling oil and gas that are underneath our own ground to instantly buy down seven trillion of our national debt. We have that under control without touching Social Security benefits other than for the next generation to actually increase them,” said Ramaswamy.

Gas prices haven’t seen a relatively normal year in a while, between the pandemic, Ukraine invasion, and the war in the Middle East, but experts say it is possible we could start to see more stability in the new year.

Meanwhile, Representative August Pfluger recently joined others in Congress in writing a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency, regarding the Agency’s “Safer Communities by Chemical Accident Prevention” rule.

Pfluger argues that the new rule could negatively impact manufacturing by crippling facilities involved in the energy industry.

The rule, implemented in August of 2022, advocates for the protection of communities near chemical facilities that see high accident rates.

The rule includes new requirements, like identifying safer technologies for use, thorough incident investigations, and third-party auditing, all with the goal of lowering the frequency of chemical releases.

However, Pfluger and others argue that putting the rule in place will be unnecessarily costly, with a price tag of more than $250 million, and that the new regulations could pose national security concerns by providing manufacturer information to third parties.