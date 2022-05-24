ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Nearly 200 power outages have been reported across the Basin amid thunderstorms with reported high winds and hail.

In Midland, Oncor has reported 6,565 customers are without power, as of 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The restoration time for those customers is 2:00 a.m.

In Odessa, a reported 3,741 customers are without power. The current restoration time for those customers is 12:00 a.m.

To view Oncor’s outage map to see if your area has been impacted, or to report an outage, click here.