CRANE, Texas (Nexstar) – According to the Oncor Storm Center, at around 1:15 am customers in Crane lost power due to the storm. Reports indicate that more than 100 Oncor customers have been without power for more than 3 hours this morning.

The Oncor Storm Center estimates that power will be restored to customers by 5 am this morning. If you need to report any outages or keep track of the estimated restoration time, click here.