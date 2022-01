ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- According to the Texas Department of Transportation, around 8:30 Thursday morning, a crew hit an underground power line near John Ben Sheppard Parkway and Business 20.

Oncor says about 1,396 customers are without power and power is expected to be restored around 11:00 a.m.

Until power is restored, drivers near JBS an BI-20 are urged to be cautious as traffic lights in the area are not working. Signals should be treated as four-way stops.