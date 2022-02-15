MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) -According to the Oncor Storm Center, Oncor customers in Midland and other areas have been without power since 8:35 am this morning. The reason for the outage is unknown at the time. Currently, there are 115 customers in Midland without power and according to the Oncor Storm Center, the time of power restoration is unknown.

Oncor customers in Pecos are experiencing outages this morning as well. As of 8 am this morning, more than 120 customers are without power. The time of power restoration for Oncor customers in Pecos is estimated at 9:30 am this morning.