‘Power of the Purse’ Ticket Giveaway!

News
Posted: / Updated:

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a fun night out and way to support a great cause, we have the perfect opportunity for you! ABC Big 2 News is partnering with the United Way of Midland for it’s upcoming fundraiser ‘Power of the Purse.’

We’re giving away a FREE set of tickets to one lucky winner.

How to enter to win:

  1. Post a video to Facebook or Instagram by midnight on October 8th
  2. Include your name and explain what your purse means to you
  3. In your post, tag United Way of Midland (@UnitedWayof Midland) and use the hashtag #PursesofMidland
  4. You can also email your submission to mdavis@uwmidland.org
  5. Winners will be announced October 14th!

The winner will receive a free “Girl’s Night Out Package” to the event which includes 2 seats at the event, 2 bingo cards, dinner for 2 + 4 drink tickets.

The event will be October 28th at the Bush Convention Center at 6pm.

It will be a night full of glitz and glam, featuring six rounds of bingo for your chance to win a designer purse, along with shopping, dinner, and much more. 100% of the proceeds will go to United Way’s innovative grants which are awarded to local non-profits.

Good Morning Basin’s Samantha Smerechniak will emcee the event this year. For a video to use as an example of what to submit watch the clip above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss