‘Power of the Purse’ Ticket Giveaway!

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a fun night out and way to support a great cause, we have the perfect opportunity for you! ABC Big 2 News is partnering with the United Way of Midland for it’s upcoming fundraiser ‘Power of the Purse.’

We’re giving away a FREE set of tickets to one lucky winner.

How to enter to win:

Post a video to Facebook or Instagram by midnight on October 8th Include your name and explain what your purse means to you In your post, tag United Way of Midland (@UnitedWayof Midland) and use the hashtag #PursesofMidland You can also email your submission to mdavis@uwmidland.org Winners will be announced October 14th!

The winner will receive a free “Girl’s Night Out Package” to the event which includes 2 seats at the event, 2 bingo cards, dinner for 2 + 4 drink tickets.

The event will be October 28th at the Bush Convention Center at 6pm.

It will be a night full of glitz and glam, featuring six rounds of bingo for your chance to win a designer purse, along with shopping, dinner, and much more. 100% of the proceeds will go to United Way’s innovative grants which are awarded to local non-profits.

Good Morning Basin’s Samantha Smerechniak will emcee the event this year. For a video to use as an example of what to submit watch the clip above.