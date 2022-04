For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a humid start across The Basin and combining that with breezy conditions and an unstable atmosphere aloft, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is tracking some much needed localized rainfall in the form of thunderstorms for today. High temperatures will reach the 60’s and 70’s for many for today as winds will start picking up even more.