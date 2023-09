KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Portions of Telford Avenue between SH 302 and the Civic Center will be closed, beginning Wednesday, September 13th due to road work.

The city says the project is expected to take approximately 4-6 weeks to complete but did not give any details regarding the project.

The cemetery will always be available to the public during this project, as only one entrance will be closed at a time.

Drivers are being asked to travel with caution in the area during the project.