GUADALUPE NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – According to a release from the park, closures to park areas will be implemented due to the increased fire risk, effective Wednesday, June 28th.
Due to the high and extreme fire dangers in the Southwest area of New Mexico and West Texas, the National Park will be implementing these fire restrictions:
- Overnight camping at all ten wilderness campgrounds within the park is prohibited
- Permitting of overnight trips in the wilderness is suspended until further notice
- All trails in the Guadalupe Mountains Wilderness are closed to the public. This includes: Bear Canyon, Bowl, Blue Ridge, Bush Mountain, El Capitan, Foothills, Frijole, Juniper, Marcus, McKittrick Canyon, Permian Reef, Smith Spring, and Tejas.
- The McKittrick Canyon Road and the McKittrick Canyon Visitor Center are closed.
- The Dog Canyon developed area, Indian Meadow Trail, and the Dog Canyon Campground are closed.
- The Frijole Ranch Road, Frijole Horse Corral Campground, and the Frijole Ranch Museum are closed.
- The Pine Springs area, Pine Springs Visitor Center, Campground, and Trailhead will remain open. Trails in the Pine Springs area open for day use only include: Guadalupe Peak, Devil’s Hall, and Pinery.
- The Salt Basin Dunes trailhead and trail remain open, though caution is advised due to the heat risk.