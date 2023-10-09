MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Reece Albert will be starting the removal and excavation of the roadway on SCR 1210, beginning on Tuesday, October 10th. Crews will then begin reconstruction of the road.

During this project, Midland County says between the service road and Dollar General, SCR 1210 will be closed and open to local traffic only. All other traffic will need to follow detours already in place, obeying all traffic signs and expecting delays.

Work is expected to be completed in early December.