MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Main Street from W. Tennessee Avenue to W. Louisiana Avenue will be closed for utility improvements from Monday July 17th until Monday, August 21st, according to a post by the City of Midland.

Traffic will be detoured through Louisiana, Loraine, Tennessee, and Baird streets through the duration of the project.

Local businesses and residential access will be maintained at all times from either side of the closure, according to the city. Drivers are being encouraged to plan ahead and utilize the detours that will be in place.