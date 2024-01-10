MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Traffic and Operations Department will be closing a stretch of Loraine Street on Friday, January 12th while building maintenance takes place with a crane positioned on the street.

According to a release by the city, Loraine Street will be closed to all thru traffic from Friday, January 12th until Monday, February 12th.

For an updated look at all the road projects and closures currently happening around the City of Midland, you can click here for an interactive map. We will also continue to provide updates as they become available.