Update: According to a release from the City of Midland, at about 6:30pm on Thursday, August 17, crews with the Midland Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of W. Hwy 80, across from Cinergy Midland.

Upon investigation, authorities learned sparks from a train caused three grass fires, spanning two-miles on the south side of W. Hwy 80.

Update: W. Highway 80 has been reopened in both directions, according to a follow-up release by the city.

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – W. Highway 80 has been closed in both directions at Loop 250 W. in front of Cinergy Midland.

According to a release from the City of Midland, smoke from a grass fire is affecting visibility and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

