ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department is warning everyone in the community to keep a close eye on your delivered packages. Porch pirates are at it again and OPD said this is unfortunately a rising concern in the area, especially during the holidays.

One Odessa homeowner said this is getting out of hand, he chose to remain anonymous.

“I was kind of shocked, because I had lived there four years and this never happened. It’s a nice neighborhood, quiet.”

He said he recently had his packages stolen right off his front porch, and luckily his camera caught the thief in the act.

“I seen him on the doorbell camera, grabbing the boxes, and then my garage caught him, he was across the street, parked in the alley and he took off through the alleyway.”

He said several items were stolen, and said most are easily replaceable but the stolen item causing the most trouble, was baby formula.

“If the formula had been, ‘Oh well! We’ll just reorder and get with Amazon.’ But because it was the formula it was just like, ‘Man it’s just a big headache’, so now we’ve got to step one, you know, re-find it all over again, have to wait all over again, and then hope they can get it in time before we run out of his current formula.”

Corporal Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department said they do unfortunately see an uptick in porch pirates during the holiday season.

“We kind of go through spurts throughout the year, but it’s not uncommon for us to see an increase during the holiday season so pretty much right around thanksgiving time all the way until the new year,” expressed Cpl. LeSueur.

And shipping companies like UPS said there are many things for customers to do to protect one self from stolen packages.

Including:

Signing up for emails to notify you when a package has arrived

Tell delivery drivers where to place the packages — ex. in a shed around the corner of the home, in the backyard, or anywhere you feel comfortable leaving the items till you can find them

Have your packages sent to a relative or neighbor, if you can’t get home in time

Odessan’s just hope the overall safety of their neighborhoods can have a positive turn, especially during the holidays.

The homeowner mentioned, “This time of year is supposed to be a fun time of year, you know, time of giving, you know, Christmas, joy, but you never want to think like ‘oh, my kids gifts are gonna be stolen’. Or, especially, people are struggling these days, you know it might be even harder to get those replaced, so it’s actually kind of saddening.”

OPD recommended having cameras on your front porch in case a situation like this happens to you and to make sure to always report the incident.

And if you have any information regarding this specific theft, contact OPD immediately.