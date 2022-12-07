MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department came up with some tips to help stop porch pirates this year to make sure your holidays aren’t ruined by package theft.

The first and easiest tip to remember is that if you are home, always make sure to bring any packages inside as soon as possible.

For when you’re not home, consider getting a video doorbell or security camera. Home security improvements like this are generally believed to help deter would-be burglars and thieves, and even when they don’t, there’s a much better chance of identifying the person responsible.

Adding a locked drop box to your home can also help by giving delivery workers a secure place to put any packages or mail.

When ordering, you can also see if you can make any special delivery requests to help ensure the safety of your package. For one, you can request that no deliveries are made without a confirmation signature – that way no items are just left outside. You can also ask delivery workers to hide a package in a specific place outside your home so it’s not out in plain sight.

Another option is to always have the package shipped to another location that may be more secure than your home. Selecting the “Ship To Store” option can also help prevent theft.

The Midland Police Department hopes these tips will help prevent more package thefts through the hectic holiday season.