ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Security camera footage taken Monday morning from a home on Windsor Drive in Odessa shows a porch pirate stealing an entire piece of front yard furniture.

The Odessa woman whose security system captured the porch pirate in action wanted to remain anonymous, but is sharing her security footage so people in the Midland/Odessa area know how ruthless porch pirates can be.

The victim says the stolen furniture isn’t even worth that much, but the fact that somebody would come to her house and take it from her front yard around 2:30 in the morning has her feeling both shocked and upset.

A police report has been filed but the victims of this porch pirate are warning their neighbors to keep an eye on everything in their front yards, and not just delivery packages.