LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University released a statement Friday evening after a civil lawsuit was filed accusing Texas Tech basketball player Pop Isaacs of assaulting a minor during a basketball team trip to the Bahamas in November.

Texas Tech said upon learning of the allegations against Isaacs, the matter was immediately reported to the University’s Title IX Office. The Title IX Office and its process are external to and independent from TTU Athletics.

Texas Tech said Athletics reached out to the Title IX Office on two occasions and was informed both times that based upon the information Pop Isaacs remains in good standing.

Pop Isaacs will not be withheld from participating in University activities, including basketball competition, according to Texas Tech.

Texas Tech’s Title IX Office said it will continue to follow its process until it is completed, regardless of the civil lawsuit.