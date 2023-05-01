MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With summer right around the corner, we’ve gathered the dates and times from around the Midland and Odessa area, so you know when and where go swimming during the hottest months of the year.
MIDLAND
Dennis The Menace Splash Pad
- Opening day is May 28, 2023
- 10 am – 9 pm
- Closed Thursday.
Momentum Ballpark Splash Pad
Dates and times vary depending on RockHounds schedule.
City Swimming Pools Schedules:
Opening day is May 28, 2023
Washington Aquatic Center:
- 12pm – 7pm Monday-Wednesday
- 1pm – 8pm Friday-Saturday
- Family Night/Extended hours Tuesday 7pm-9pm
Available for after-hours rentals:
- Sunday 7-9pm
- Monday 7-9 pm
- Wednesday 7-9pm
- Friday 7-9pm
- Saturday 7-9pm
Session Times:
- Session A: 12pm – 3pm
- Session B: 4pm – 7pm
Sunday:
- Session A: 1pm-4pm
- Session B: 5pm-8pm
Doug Russell:
- Monday 12pm – 7pm
- Wednesday – Saturday 1pm – 8pm
- Family Night/Extended hours Thursday 7pm-9pm
Available for after-hours rentals:
- Sunday 7-9pm
- Monday 7-9 pm
- Wednesday 7-9pm
- Friday 7-9pm
- Saturday 7-9pm
Session Times:
- Session A: 12pm – 3pm
- Session B: 4pm – 7pm
Sunday:
- Session A:1pm-4pm
- Session B:5pm-8pm
Costs for both pools:
- Entry Fee for both pools is $3 per person
- Children under 2 are free
Pool Reservations Open May 1st
- Deposit $150
- Rental Fee $850
- Available Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday
Doug Russell Pavilion Rental
- $100 Deposit
- $100 Fee
- Can be rented every day that the pool is open. Rental is for the entire session.
For more information, please visit the City of Midland’s website.
ODESSA
Pools and spray grounds open May 27th
Hours of operation: Monday- Sunday 1 pm to 7 pm
Please call 432-362-4301 for any questions or concerns
General Admissions for Pools @ Sherwood and Woodson Family Aquatic Center
- $4.00 for adults
- $2.50 for children
- Free for ages 11 months and under as well as seniors 65 and up
General Admissions for Floyd Gwin
- $3.00 for adults
- $1.50 for Children
- Free for ages 11 months and under as well as seniors 65 and up
For more information, please visit the City of Odessa’s website.