MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With summer right around the corner, we’ve gathered the dates and times from around the Midland and Odessa area, so you know when and where go swimming during the hottest months of the year.

MIDLAND

Dennis The Menace Splash Pad

Opening day is May 28, 2023

10 am – 9 pm

Closed Thursday.

Momentum Ballpark Splash Pad

Dates and times vary depending on RockHounds schedule.

City Swimming Pools Schedules:

Opening day is May 28, 2023

Washington Aquatic Center:

12pm – 7pm Monday-Wednesday

1pm – 8pm Friday-Saturday

Family Night/Extended hours Tuesday 7pm-9pm

Available for after-hours rentals:

Sunday 7-9pm

Monday 7-9 pm

Wednesday 7-9pm

Friday 7-9pm

Saturday 7-9pm

Session Times:

Session A: 12pm – 3pm

Session B: 4pm – 7pm

Sunday:

Session A: 1pm-4pm

Session B: 5pm-8pm

Doug Russell:

Monday 12pm – 7pm

Wednesday – Saturday 1pm – 8pm

Family Night/Extended hours Thursday 7pm-9pm

Available for after-hours rentals:

Sunday 7-9pm

Monday 7-9 pm

Wednesday 7-9pm

Friday 7-9pm

Saturday 7-9pm

Session Times:

Session A: 12pm – 3pm

Session B: 4pm – 7pm

Sunday:

Session A:1pm-4pm

Session B:5pm-8pm

Costs for both pools:

Entry Fee for both pools is $3 per person

Children under 2 are free

Pool Reservations Open May 1st

Deposit $150

Rental Fee $850

Available Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday

Doug Russell Pavilion Rental

$100 Deposit

$100 Fee

Can be rented every day that the pool is open. Rental is for the entire session.

For more information, please visit the City of Midland’s website.

ODESSA

Pools and spray grounds open May 27th

Hours of operation: Monday- Sunday 1 pm to 7 pm

Please call 432-362-4301 for any questions or concerns

General Admissions for Pools @ Sherwood and Woodson Family Aquatic Center

$4.00 for adults

$2.50 for children

Free for ages 11 months and under as well as seniors 65 and up

General Admissions for Floyd Gwin

$3.00 for adults

$1.50 for Children

Free for ages 11 months and under as well as seniors 65 and up

For more information, please visit the City of Odessa’s website.