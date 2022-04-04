AUSTIN (Nexstar)— A conservative, pro-Ken Paxton runoff poll found Texans it surveyed favor Paxton as the state’s Attorney General.

Defend Texas Liberty PAC surveyed Texans from March 29 through April 2.

According to its results, 678 people—who were randomly selected from a group of people who are likely to vote in the primary runoff— responded to the survey. The research concluded that the survey is 95% accurate.

95% of the survey’s respondents said they were very likely to vote, and 78% considered themselves Republicans.

59% said they would vote for Paxton, while 30% said they’d cast a ballot for George P. Bush. 11% were undecided. Of those who are undecided, 61% favor Paxton. 39% favor Bush.

Here’s a breakdown of survey results for other Republican primary races:

Land Commissioner

Dawn Buckingham 42%

Tim Westley 18%

Undecided 40%

Which candidate do you have a more favorable opinion of? (If undecided)

Dawn Buckingham 58%

Tim Westley 42%

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian 50%

Sarah Stogner 24%

Undecided 26%

Which candidate do you have a more favorable opinion of? (If undecided)

Wayne Christian 66%

Sarah Stogner 34%