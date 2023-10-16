KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Kermit Police Department issued a statement on Facebook on Sunday, regarding an unknown subject using fake currency to purchase items from local businesses.

KPD says officers are currently investigating the incident, having already discovered two businesses which had been issued this fake currency.

The Police Department is encouraging the public to inspect currency that you may believe is fake. The main things to look for, according to KPD, is the feel of the currency and markings that may include the word “Replica” on the front or back in small letters.

If you feel you have received fake currency, please contact the Kermit Police Department at 432-586-2577.