ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year but also the busiest for local law enforcement agencies. Odessa Police Department Detective Jesus Escudero says that this is the busiest time of year for shoplifting and other forms of theft especially during the months of November and December.

“One of the main reasons why these thefts occur is because people just don’t have enough money to be able to purchase the things that they want for their loved ones or situations like this,” says Escudero.

More than 90 shoplifting thefts have occurred in Odessa in just the last 2 months according to Odessa Police Department.

Detective Escudero says that most stores can’t go after thieves because of store policy.

“Some stores I do know that their policy actually says not to make contact with these subjects due to them possibly being aggressive or it can become a dangerous situation for them”, says Escudero.

Odessa Police Department advises the public to report any suspicious activity they see happening as soon as possible and to stay vigilant this holiday season.