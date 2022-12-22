ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police are looking for a man believed to have stolen thousands in merchandise from a store.

Officers say the man stole more than $2,300 worth of products from the Walmart located off of Loop 338. Security cameras at the store were able to capture images of the man before he was able to leave. He has now been identified by police.

OPD says that the investigation is still ongoing. While the suspect has been identified, police are saying that anyone with useful information is encouraged to reach out. People can contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-335-4936 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #22-0018511.