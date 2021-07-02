Police searching for man wanted for deadly Harlingen shooting

UPDATE: This article has been updated with new information.
HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one woman dead and two men injured at a gas station Friday morning.
The shooting took place at the Stripes on Tyler and Frontage at the gas pumps around 11:00 a.m., according to Harlingen Police Sergeant Larry Moore.
One of the male victims is a federal agent. The agent was in surgery and is expected to survive.
Police have identified Eduardo Zamora, 27, as the main suspect in the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Zamora is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.
Harlingen PD is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect. KVEO was not given a description of the subject.
Police said the male suspect was seen driving away from the Stripes in a black-colored Audi.
HPD asks the public to send any videos, or call in with any information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts. To report call Harlingen PD at (956) 216-5400 or the Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.
Rio Hondo PD confirmed to KVEO that a raid happened on Robertson Road in connection to the shooting around 7 p.m. Friday.
The raid was conducted by U.S. Marshals, according to Harlingen PD.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.