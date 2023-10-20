TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Sylvia Lopez, a 36 year old female, in connection with the abduction of Ethan Donnelley, a 2-year-old male. Both were last seen in the 700 block of Rains County Road 1475 in Point Texas.

Donnelley has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing unknown clothing. Lopez also has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing unknown clothing.

Lopez was last seen driving a blue 2010 Volkswagen Jetta, with the license plate number SBL 1628.

Law Enforcement believes this child is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, please contact the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at 903-473-3181.