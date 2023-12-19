BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Big Spring Police Department are investigating a male individual who was found deceased Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Police Department, at about 8:45am on Tuesday, December 19th, Big Spring Police responded to the Howard County Fair Grounds, located in the 2900 block of Old Highway 80, referencing a deceased white male.

Upon arrival, officers found a group of dogs run from the area the male subject was found. Preliminary investigation has not determined a cause of death, but evidence leads investigators to believe it was animal predation.

The identity of the deceased was found to be 40-year-old Jasson Bullard. The Justice of the Peace has ordered an autopsy, and it has been scheduled for December 21st. The next of kin has been notified.

Big Spring Animal Control has taken measures to identify, located, and seize two of the dogs involved.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to bring updates as more information becomes available.