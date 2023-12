PRESIDIO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Presidio Police Department is currently investigating a vandalism that occurred Thursday night.

According to a post by the Police Department, the City of Presidio recently decorated the park with inflatables. Two of those inflatables were later vandalized.

Presidio Police Department is currently investigating the incident. If you have any information, please contact the Police Department at 432-229-3527.