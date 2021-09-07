Police chase leads to large bounty of stolen goods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say they tracked down a stolen vehicle Saturday that led them to about 100 items stolen from stores across Albuquerque. Albuquerque Police Department auto theft detectives say they followed the stolen vehicle to the area of Central and Eubank.

Police say the driver, Janelle Delayo, and three passengers took turns shoplifting from the nearby Home Depot, then a Walgreens off of Eubank and Menaul. Delayo and one other passenger, Frankie Snyder, then allegedly shoplifted from a CVS. Police say Delayo activated a taser when confronted by employees.

Police later tried performing a traffic stop downtown and spike belted the vehicle as it fled. The vehicle containing the stolen items was found abandoned off of 2nd and Santa Fe and a helicopter helped lead officers to Delayo and Snyder, who were taken into custody.

It’s unclear if police are still looking for the two other passengers.