ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- An early morning police pursuit led to the arrest of several illegal migrants in Ector County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 4:40 this morning, a DPS troopers responded to a call to assist Ward County Sheriff’s deputies who were in pursuit of a tan Chevrolet Tahoe in the east bound lanes of Interstate 20 near the Ector County line. As the chase neared West Odessa, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office also responded and were able to disable the Tahoe using a tire spike strip.

The Tahoe was stopped near N. Tripp Avenue and Redondo. After the vehicle came to a stop, the people inside left the vehicle and ran away. The driver of the Tahoe and six illegal migrants were later caught and arrested by ECSO.

While chasing the Tahoe, another marked DPS patrol car was involved in a crash with a truck at the intersection of Business 20 and John Ben Sheppard Parkway. No one was injured in that crash.

There is no word yet on what charges those arrested are facing.