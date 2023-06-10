ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ervey Luna , 19, fled from officers Saturday morning, leading them on a chase before crashing into a light pole in the MCM Elegante parking lot.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, the chase began at UTPB before he eventually lost control and crashed. No officers were injured.

There was a passenger in the vehicle trying to get out of the vehicle, waving for help from Odessa Police, but couldn’t because Luna kept going. Luna was hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital. The passenger was not injured and was not charged.

According to the post, the suspect was charged with evading in motor vehicle and kidnapping. He also had warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interference with 911 and injury to a child.

OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.