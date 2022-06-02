Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Oil wells with no ownership have become an increasing problem across the Basin and getting them plugged is important for a number of reasons. Last week, State Representative Brooks Landgraf convened the House Environmental Regulation Committee for a hearing to discuss the options for plugging these wells.

Landgraf explained that water leakage below the earth’s surface and the potential for it to provide a pathway for methane emissions are two of the biggest reasons it’s so important for these wells to be properly plugged.

Federal funding has played a big role in allowing representative Landgraf and his team to complete the task of plugging these wells. About $25 million is expected to come to Texas this year for the program and an additional $83 million over the next four to five years is expected to follow. Landgraf explained that these funds will put a much needed dent into the orphaned oil well plugging program.

Another benefit of the program will be the influx of jobs it’s expected to bring to the Permian Basin. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done by skilled workers in order to plug these orphaned wells and it also creates new opportunities out in the oil patch providing a safe field for future oil and gas production.

Landgraf says that he hopes to have the first 25 million wells available as early as September of this year with an additional 83 million in the next four to five years. He knows it’s a big job to do but explained that if it’s done the right way it will be a good win for the people of Texas.