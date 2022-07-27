PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE 10:02 P.M.:

Reeves County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a plane landing on I-20 just east of Pecos.

Pilot Adam Streeter, 52, was traveling from Austin to El Paso for a business meeting when he began experiencing catastrophic engine failure at about 10,000 feet. He was advised by traffic control that Pecos Airport was closest to him.

Due to the engine billowing smoke and oil on the windshield, he was not able to see so he declared an emergency landing and advised traffic control he would be landing the single-engine private plane on I-20 between a tractor-trailer and a dually pickup truck that were traveling westbound around mile marker 42.

A rough landing was made, but the pilot did his job to prevent further incident or injury to anyone else around.

Streeter was not hurt and no other damage was done to any vehicles.

The FAA will follow up with an investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Pecos Police say a plane landed on I-20 around 8:30 Wednesday night near mile marker 42. Officers say the plane had engine failure. No one was hurt in the incident.

Right now details are very limited, but stay with ABC Big 2 News as we learn more.