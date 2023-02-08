MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-PJ’s Coffee, a New Orleans based coffee chain featuring house-roasted coffee, organic tea, blended drinks, and pastries, has been proudly serving the people of Monahans for nearly three years. Now, the chain has its eye on expansion throughout the area.

On Monday, Monahans patrons were treated to a “Coffee Cupping” hosted by one of the company’s own master coffee roasters. The event taught patrons about the roasting process and allowed them to taste different blends to learn about the nuances and flavors poured into each cup.

Also at the event, a spokesperson for PJ’s Coffee announced it will be expanding with new locations opening soon in Odessa, Pecos, and Fort Stockton. While the Pecos location has already been announced- 2502 S Cedar, the others are still in the works. We will update this story with addresses and dates for each opening as that information becomes available- stay tuned!