PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Pink the Basin is hosting its 2022 benefit luncheon this morning at the Midland Horseshoe Pavilion. The local non-profit supports women and encourages them through several health and education initiatives.

The luncheon will feature guest speaker Leanne Morgan, a stay-at-home mother of 3 and storyteller that uses her southern charm and comedic personality to relate to women through telling her life story in an act for the audience to watch.

Guests can expect to see a style show featuring clothes from Julian Gold modeled by breast cancer survivors from the Permian Basin. Today’s lunch will be provided by Market Street along with a dazzling jewelry raffle of one of three items donated by Sam L. Majors, Kendra Scott, and McKinney Outfitters.

This year the organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary and over the last ten years, the organization has gifted more than 2.5 million dollars to assist with mammography services for women living in the Permian Basin.

The luncheon kicks off at 11 am and is officially sold out.