Editor’s Note: The report above first aired in July of 2022 as part of our Basin Business segment, highlighting area businesses.

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The owners of Pickles, a restaurant known for its burgers and delicious fried pickle chips, served free with every meal, has announced a new location.

Owners said the restaurant relocate to 4301 E 42nd Street, to a location previously occupied by Genghis Grill. An opening day has not yet been announced, but the restaurant will boast extended hours, an outdoor patio, and will serve alcohol.

The old location, at 2901 E Interstate 20, will become Aunt Bea’s Lunch Buffet and will open on November 1. Patrons can enjoy an all you can eat lunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.