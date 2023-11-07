ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- As Permian High School football coaches and players head into playoffs this week, they are taking some time to honor a woman who has gone above and beyond to support the team for decades. Mrs. Elizabeth Faught will serve as the team’s honorary captain in Friday’s bi-district playoff game.

Faught previously worked in the school’s front office and now serves as one of the most loved substitute teachers on campus. However, it’s her service to the football team that has the players wanting to honor her this year.

For decades, Faught has risen bright and early the Monday before playoffs begin to sew the players’ names on their jerseys. It’s a labor of love, and one that Faught seems to enjoy.

You can catch Faught leading the Panthers beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 10 at Ratliff Stadium as PHS takes on El Paso Pebble Hills.