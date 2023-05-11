ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD police arrested a 9th grade student at Permian High School for two separate charges Thursday afternoon. He was charged with Places Weapons Prohibited, a 3rd degree felony; and Theft of a Firearm, a State Jail Felony.

According to ECISD, a Permian High School staff member saw a student acting suspiciously outside the building and reported it to campus police. Officers went to that area, and found a weapon hidden in bushes but the student had left. Police located the boy, confirmed he did at one time have possession of the weapon and arrested him.

Safety is the district’s priority, and ECISD has many precautions in place at all schools to keep our students and staff as safe as possible, ECISD says. Among those precautions is the principle of “see something, say something.”