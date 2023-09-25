ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A freshman from Permian High School was arrested after investigators said they allegedly found a gun in her backpack Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, two PHS students were caught shoplifting at a local store; when they were returned to campus, administrators searched the students and found a firearm in a backpack belonging to one of the students. She has been charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Weapons, a Class A Misdemeanor.

ECISD leaders said in a statement, “School and district leaders do not believe students and staff were in danger, as the two students were not in class in the morning and were in the presence of adults while at the school.”