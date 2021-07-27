PHOTOS: A look inside a newly rebranded Legacy High

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- On August 2, the doors at Legacy High School will officially open to approximately 2400 students. Crews have been hard at work this summer readying the newly named and rebranded campus.

In October of 2020, Midland ISD trustees voted to change the name of the district’s Robert E. Lee High and Freshman schools even as a divided community argued to let the original name stand.

After learning the new name, Midland’s Courtney Ratliff, the man who spearheaded the initiative to change the name, said he hopes with time, both sides will see eye-to-eye. “I hope that in time what they will see and understand is that we’ve gained something. We’ve gained a new outlook, a new perspective, a new image for Midland Texas.”

Along with the classic “bar L” lettering, the schools’ colors remain maroon and white. The mascot, however, is no longer a Civil War era rebel, but rather, a rebel from the era of the Revolutionary War.

On Tuesday, MISD trustees were treated to a slide show update on the rebranding efforts.

Throughout June and July, new carpet was installed in the band hall, library, orchestra room and main office. The choir room received new vinyl composition tile. Hallway signage was replicated to include “LHS”. The basketball and volleyball teams received a new gym floor, and the door wraps were replaced. The years 1961 and 2021 were added to the sign recognizing the accomplishments of the Midland Lee Rebels football team, trophies and awards remain on display in the fieldhouse.

Additionally, Legacy Freshman High School will be home to approximately 950 students in the 2021-2022 school year. This transition required minimal rebranding; however, the campus received an electronic marquee, window signage and new carpet in the main office.