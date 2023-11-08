ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Meals on Wheels of Odessa has partnered with Phillips 66 Goldsmith, Texas to host a Day of Service on Friday, November 10th, honoring those who served.

Phillips 66 team members will be adopting several routes to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Additionally, the team will be presenting Meals on Wheels of Odessa with a $25,000 check. Meals on Wheels says the donation will be used to provide more than 6,200 meals to older homebound Odessans.

“I am extremely excited to welcome the team from Phillips 66 Goldsmith to honor veterans in our community on the Meals on Wheels of Odessa Day of Service, said Craig Stoker, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Odessa. “Partnerships like the one with Phillips 66 are critical to the operation of Meals on Wheels of Odessa, and their donation will help provide over 6,200 meals to homebound seniors and disabled members of our community. Meals on Wheels of Odessa serves 84 Veterans through our home-delivered meals program, and we continue to see our numbers increase. I cannot thank Phillips 66 Goldsmith enough for their donation of time and treasure, and I know their team will reap the rewards of serving others.”

The Veterans Day Day of Service is open to the public, with anyone who can help to deliver a route being invited to register online. Volunteer shifts are available Monday through Friday, beginning at 10:30. Most routes will take less than an hour.

To register to volunteer, you can visit the Meals on Wheels website or call 432-333-6451.