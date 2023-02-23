Washington D.C. (KMID/KPEJ)- Congressman August Pfluger reintroduced legislation to end the Chinese Communist Party’s influence in American Universities.

The Preventing Malign CCP Influence on Academic Institutions Act increases transparency requirements for universities that receive funding from individuals, universities, think tanks, companies, or programs that have CCP member sitting on their board of directors.

This bill also requires universities that receive donations of more than $5,000 from any entities affiliated with the CCP to publicly report these donations to the Secretary of Education and be made available to the public on the university’s website.

“The Chinese Communist Party is infiltrating American universities and stealing intellectual property, conducting military espionage, intimidating Chinese dissidents, promoting communist propaganda, and funneling information back to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). It is imperative the United States sends a strong message to the CCP that this malign activity will not be tolerated.”

The full bill can be found here.

This legislation is supported by FDD Action, Athenai Institute, and Heritage Action.