MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Congressman August Pfluger made a stop in Midland Wednesday where he introduced the Midland over Moscow Act, a Republican Study Committee initiative to strengthen U.S. energy independence and make American allies less dependent on Russian oil & gas.

“The Midland Over Moscow Act will force the Biden Administration to develop an energy security strategy and fuel the world with American—not Russian—energy,” said Congressman August Pfluger. “It will halt the Nord Stream II pipeline and unleash American liquid natural gas exports to fill the needs of our allies. It is long past time for President Biden to put Midland over Moscow.”

If passed, Pfluger said the act will: