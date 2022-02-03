WASHINGTON (Nexstar)- This week, Congressman August Pfluger called Midland Legacy High School student Alessandra Lagpacan to inform her that she has received a full offer appointment from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Pfluger said Lagpacan is a first generation American and current senior at Midland Legacy High School who has wanted to serve as a pilot in the U.S. military since elementary school—when she attended a Veterans Day ceremony.

Pfluger, a decorated fighter pilot and Colonel in the Air Force Reserves, said it was an honor to share the news with the aspiring pilot.

“This is the American dream. We are lucky to have a generation of brave young women and men like Alessandra who are willing to step forward to defend our nation. It was an honor to have had the opportunity to share this news and hear her pride. I have no doubt that she will be incredibly successful should she accept this appointment, and I cannot wait to watch her thrive,” he said.

You can watch Lagpacan’s reaction to the news here.