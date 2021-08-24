Petroleum Museum breaks ground on STEM education building

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum is celebrating the beginning of construction for their new STEM Education Building.

The building will help foster a love of science and engineering for children in the community in an engaging and exciting new way. The eight-thousand-foot building will feature classrooms full of the latest technology, such as 3-D printers, as well as STEM interactives for curious students and museum goers.

STEM is an important part of education for anyone growing up in the Basin and the museum wants students to learn about every aspect of the energy industry. From oil and gas production to the future of renewable energy, students will get a well-rounded education through their experiences at the museum.

“The mission behind the museum is to share the history of the oil and gas industry and its impact on our lives and with that, we really strive to help students in the community understand,” said Marketing and Education Director Mara Bland. “These kids are going to be the ones leading marketing and development for the energies that will sustain the world.”

The museum says construction on the new building should be completed by fall of 2022.